Toasty temperatures for Easter Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front pushed north of the state on Saturday. Gusty southwesterly winds will bring warmer air into the region Sunday afternoon.

Low temperatures Sunday morning were in the low to mid 60s, which were about 5° to 10° warmer than Saturday morning.

Highs Sunday afternoon will be between 85° and 90° for much of central Virginia. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for coastal areas and northern Virginia. Highs will stay in the upper 70s in the mountains.

These will be the warmest temperatures since last September. Saturday's high of 85° tied for the warmest of the year so far.

A cold front will move through Monday and drop temperatures for Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will return to the 80s later in the week, followed by more 70s next weekend.

