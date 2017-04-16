Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield accident

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a fatal single vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 14000 block of Beach Road at about 2:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was travelling east on Beach Road when they lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road into a wooded area.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are currently withholding the name of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

The Chesterfield Police Crash Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the crash and ask that anyone with information contact the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.