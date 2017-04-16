Man arrested in locker room attack allegedly left sex ransom notes

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man accused of grabbing a woman in the locker room at Salt Lake Community College also left ransom notes demanding sex in various lockers and later threw a chair at an investigator, police say.

Timothy Alan Wyatt, 33, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felonies; burglary, assault by a prisoner and drug possession with prior convictions, third-degree felonies, KSL reported.

On Apirl 7, an 18-year-old student walked into the women’s locker room at the campus’ Lifetime Activities Center at SLCC, 4600 S. Redwood Road, about 7:45 a.m.

“She noticed that a shower was running but it stayed dark and the lights did not activate and would not come on,” according to charging documents.

As the woman turned around to walk out, Wyatt grabbed her from behind, holding both arms, the charges state. The woman screamed and he allegedly tried to cover her mouth. Police say the woman then “ducked down” to try and get away from Wyatt and bit his arm when he attempted to grab her again.

The woman ran back to her class, and her classmates went back to the locker room where they saw Wyatt run out a door and to a pickup truck, according to the charges. The students were able to get a license plate number, which later led to the arrest of Wyatt at 7-Eleven, 3510 S. Redwood Road, about 2 ½ hours later.

While he was being interviewed at the Utah Department of Public Safety headquarters, Wyatt “picked up a chair and threw it” at the investigators just as he was leaving the interview room, charging documents state.

Investigators learned that Wyatt had been at the SLCC campus the night before and was at the Lifetime Activities Center after it had closed for the evening. He is accused of putting tape over the motion sensors to prevent the lights in the locker room from coming on. He also took clothes from several lockers and left “ransom notes” in their place, the charges state.

“The notes demanded sex for return of their property,” police wrote in the charges.

In Wyatt’s truck, detectives reported finding clothes, shoes, athletic equipment, a medical kit and athletic tape.

Wyatt is well-known to police. He has been charged numerous times over the past 15 years, according to court records. Most recently, he was charged with misdemeanor theft on March 17 and intoxication on March 28.

He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a restricted person in June 2016 in exchange for charges of stalking and trespassing being dismissed.

Wyatt was convicted of drug distribution and unlawful possession of a weapon in 2015 in one case, and theft by receiving stolen property and drug possession in another. He was also convicted of drug-related charges in 2014, 2013 and 2008.

Wyatt has several charges and convictions related to stalking and other domestic violence-related crimes, according to court records, as well as other assault and weapons-related convictions.