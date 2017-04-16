Cleveland police seek suspect in Facebook homicide video

Cleveland police are seeking a suspect who posted video of an apparent homicide on Facebook, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect claims to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. No other victims have yet been found, according to Cleveland Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

No other information was immediately available from police.

Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. Stephens is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary license plates, according to Cleveland police.

Police say he is armed and dangerous. The FBI is assisting Cleveland police in the manhunt.

PD believe this suspect killed a man on E. 93rd and filmed it via FB Live. He claims dozens killed. Police have not verified that part @wkyc pic.twitter.com/CbuUH4BFe3 — Hilary Golston (@hilarygolston) April 16, 2017

‘Mad with his girlfriend’

Stephens’ mother, Maggie Green, told CNN she had spoken to her son on Sunday and he told her that he was “mad with his girlfriend that’s why he is shooting people and he won’t stop until his mother or girlfriend tell him to stop.”

Green said she told her son to stop. She said she was upset and in disbelief.

Police have not released a motive.

Stephens is employed at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency in northeast Ohio that serves children, teenagers and families, according to a spokeswoman for the facility.

“We are shocked and horrified like everyone else,” said Nancy Kortemeyer, a spokeswoman for Beech Brook. “To think that one of our employees could do this is awful.”

Kortemeyer could not provide any details on the length of Stephens’ employment at Beech Brook, or his specific job title.

The hunt for Stephens caused some alarm. Cleveland State University issued an alert on social media.