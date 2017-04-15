Temperatures soar on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will be well north of the area on Sunday, and gusty southwesterly winds will boost highs into the mid and upper 80s. The winds will be strong enough to prevent any major cooling near the coast.

The day will be partly to mostly sunny. There is a slight chance far western and northwestern Virginia could see a shower towards evening, but most areas will stay dry all day.

If you are heading to Blacksburg, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with just a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°.

A cold front will move through on Monday with scattered storms and take highs back down into the lower 70s on Tuesday. More 80-degree weather will return later in the week.

