Missing Senior Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Va. --- Virginia State Police need your help to find a missing senior believed to be in danger.

Family members reported 84-year-old Olga Ann Price missing late Friday night.

The Arlington County Police Department says she is about 5' 4", 180 pound, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Her clothing description is not known but say she should be wearing a gold wedding ring, gold necklace, and a red Washington Capitals Baseball cap.

Miss Price should be driving a beige 2003 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plates JRG-5815.

If you seen her please call the Arlington County Police Department at (703) 558-2222.

You can find more information at this link.