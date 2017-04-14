Friday vigil at VCU for slain student Samuel Kwarteng

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vigil will be held Friday evening for the 20-year-old Virginia Commonwealth senior who was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Samuel Kwarteng, from Alexandria, Va., was shot and killed during an altercation off campus in the 1200 block of W. Moore Street. Kwarteng resided in the 1700 block of Jacqulin Street, according to police, and the suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter resided at the Moore St. home.

Emmanuel A. Jordan, age 20, is charged with the involuntary manslaughter of Kwarteng.

Family members said that Kwarteng was "was a very committed, loving, and happy person," and that he "always wanted his loved ones to be happy."

A cousin of the victim confirmed that Kwarteng was a senior, studying electrical engineering.

A vigil will be held at 6 p.m., outside the VCU Student Commons, in the 900 block of Floyd Avenue.

Kwarteng became the 22nd homicide victim of the year. The homicide data has now surpassed last year’s numbers.

Last year was the most violent year in almost a decade, with 40 homicides recorded. In 2007 there were 55 homicides, in a steady downward trend that began after 1997, when there were a total of 140 murders.