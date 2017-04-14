Asparagus Picked at the Peak of Freshness

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef TV Flynn from Tides Inn made his debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and created a few quick and easy dishes with asparagus that are perfect for Spring. Tides Inn will be hosting Easter Brunch Sunday, April 16th from 11am to

2pm at their resort in Irvington, Virginia. For more information you can visit www.tidesinn.com

Pickled Asparagus

Ingredients:

2 bunches of Asparagus

6 dill sprigs

1 qt white vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

12 dried chili peppers

12 garlic cloves crushed

2 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp mustard seeds

3 tbsp kosher salt

Directions:

Place asparagus, dill and chili peppers in 4 mason jars. In a large saucepan, combine the vinegar with 1 quart of water and the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar. Let stand at room temperature until the brine is war. Pour over the asparagus. Cover and Refrigerate overnight for fresh pickles or 3 days for stronger flavor.

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Ingredients:

16 asparagus spears (trimmed and blanched)

4 thick slices of baguette

5 tbsp goat cheese

1 cup young arugula

2 tsp honey

cracked pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat a grill pan over high heat. Brush the bread slices with a little olive oil and place in the grill pan and cook until lightly browned on both sides, remove. In a small bowl lightly blend the goat cheese and arugula and gently speed on the 4 toasted bread slices. Arrange the asparagus spears on top and drizzle all over with honey. Season with black pepper and serve.

Balsamic Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 clove garlic finely chopped

1 1/2 tsp dijon mustard

1 1/2 tsp honey

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a mason jar, secure the lid and shake to blend. Serve over grilled asparagus, or your favorite salad.