AMBER Alert issued after Portsmouth mother threatens to kill children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children after police believe they were taken by their birth mother.

Police said Asia Dominique Jarvis has made threats to kill both children.

The Portsmouth Police Department said they believe 5-year-old Dominique Eugene Jarvis and 1-year-old Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis are in extreme danger.

The children were last seen in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent in Portsmouth.

The father has custody of the children. He received a message from the mother that concerned him so he called police.

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the amber alert for a child abduction on behalf of in Portsmouth Police Friday at 8:54 am.

Dominique Jarvis is described as a black male, 2’ 10’’ tall, 32 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red shirt and pajama pants.

Messiah Jones-Jarvis is described as a black male with brown eyes and braided brown hair.

Asia Dominique Jarvis, 24, is described as a black female, 5’ 8’’ tall, 215 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Jarvis was last seen wearing a blue night robe, green tights and an over-sized shirt.

She currently has two active warrants on file for felony abduction.

Police said Jarvis and the children may be traveling in a black jeep possibly a Jeep Patriot, license plate unknown.

If you have any information, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department at (757)393-5300 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453 (1-800-vachild).