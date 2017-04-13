Video shows little girl dodge bullets fired into barber shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The video is horrifying to watch.

A 4-year-old girl in a pink outfit dances around her grandfather's Arizona barber shop, then settles into a chair by the front window.

Seconds later, the glass shatters over her head. Two shots, fired from the parking lot and intended for the tattoo parlor next door, miss her by inches.

The girl, miraculously unhurt, scurries away in a panic.

Police have arrested two men in connection with Monday's shooting at Paisanos Barber Shop in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. Michael David Hart, 23, and Rafael Santos, 21, were charged with aggravated assault and endangerment.

Police say Hart and Santos entered the Damaged Ink Tattoo parlor about 11 a.m. Monday. Hart was looking to get a tattoo but appeared drunk, so the owner told him to come back after he had sobered up. The men began arguing.

Hart and Santos went back to their vehicle, where Hart retrieved a handgun and then fired three shots as they pulled away, police said. The shots missed the tattoo parlor, but two errant bullets shattered the front windows of Paisano's Barber Shop.

The girl suffered cuts from flying fragments of broken glass, police said.

Hart and Santos were being held Thursday at Maricopa County Jail.