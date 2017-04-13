Trio arrested in Petersburg bank robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to a bank robbery in Petersburg Thursday afternoon.

Police said at approximately 12:14 p.m. they were called to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 20 Franklin Street for a hold up alarm.

“Bank staff advised that a robbery occurred and gave a description of a man that had just presented a note demanding money,” said Petersburg Poilce Lt. Greg Geist.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the bank on foot towards E. Washington Street.

Joseph L. Gilliam, 30, of Chesterfield County, was arrested in Petersburg by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.

Investigators said he will also be indicted at a later date for the bank robbery.

Sources tell CBS 6 the suspect may also be connected to a bank robbery at People’s Advantage Credit Union in Colonial Heights Thursday morning and for the Saturday robbery of a Bank of America in Colonial Heights.

He has not been charged in these crimes at this time.

Two other suspects were also arrested in connection with Thursday’s Wells Fargo robbery.

Mario D. Roach, 33, of Chesterfield County, has been charged with robbery and conspiracy. Marika Hargrave, 36, of Petersburg has been charged with Conspiracy.

All three suspects are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.