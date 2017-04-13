‘They smoked a lot of weed’ in Buick stolen from Colonial Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A very quiet neighborhood in Colonial Heights was targeted by car thieves early Sunday morning.

The group of thieves managed to steal a Buick and GMC pickup truck and ditched a car originally stolen in Henrico County.

The car and truck were caught on a home security camera as they drove off.

The Buick owner, who we are not identifying, said she and her husband woke up Sunday morning to find the car missing.

It was later found in a ditch in Henrico, at the intersection of Monument and Libbie Avenues.

"In the car, I guess they had a joy ride in it," she said. "They changed the radio station, to I guess, their preference. They had smoked a lot of black and mild's and a lot of weed.”

The thieves inflicted around $4,000 in damage.

"I heard a loud crash," said Lamier Thomas, who lives next door to where the truck was parked. He added that his neighbors mailbox was knocked down when the truck backed out of the driveway.

Thomas and others who live in the neighborhood were shocked.

"It's crazy, this neighborhood is a quiet neighborhood, never really had any issues with my car or my family's car".

The pickup truck was recovered with minimal damage.

Colonial Heights Police said that besides the two thefts, three other vehicles, which were unlocked, were rummaged through by the thieves.

The owner of the Buick said she did discovered one odd thing left in her car in the console: four Susan B. Anthony one dollar coins.

She doesn't know who they belong too.

Colonial Heights Police ask if you have any information about the thefts, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.