TheatreVCU Shares a performance from ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot the Musical’

RICHMOND, Va. - ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot the Musical’ has spent four sensational years on Broadway, and now you have the chance to see it LIVE at VCU’s Raymond Hodges Theatre. Musical Director and Choreographer Kikau Alvaro joined us in the studio along with a few members from the cast to share a fun preview of the play. You can catch ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot the Musical’ starting on Friday, April 14th and continuing through April 30th at the Raymond Hodges Theatre on VCU Campus. For more information you can visit http://www.theatreVCU.showclix.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THEATREVCU}