Suspects in Grace St. home invasion tied up victims with duct tape

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police released images of the suspects in a home invasion and robbery on West Grace Street.

At approximately 2:33 a.m., April 12, four or five male individuals forced their way through a rear door and into an apartment in the 1100 block of West Grace Street.

The suspects, one with a long gun and all but one in ski masks, bound the occupants with duct tape and robbed them of several items, including cash, mobile phones, and a computer.

The suspects left through the back door and exited down the rear stairs.

There were no injuries.

Detectives were able to determine the two males captured on images from a nearby surveillance camera were two of the suspects involved.

Students who live next door said they woke up to police lights.

"I looked outside and right out front of my window were three police cars and they had their lights on for at least an hour," Emma Sue Sims said.

Betty Halstead Lacy said she's afraid to walk her dog late at night because of the crime.

"It frightens me back to reality that you can’t go out at any point," she said.

Police have increased patrols in the area while they search for the suspects.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of these suspects (or any involved) to call Third Precinct Detective Jack Larry at (804) 646-1647 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip. Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.