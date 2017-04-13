× Richmond Police Chief hosts four community meetings in April

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham will hold four town hall meetings within the next two weeks, to discuss policing in Richmond.

There will be one town hall meeting in each of the Department’s four precincts.

“These meetings are a reflection of our mission: We make Richmond a safer city through community policing and engagement,” said Chief Durham. “The purpose of these town hall meetings is for the Department to get input from the general public. Our strategy depends on understanding what we can do better and communicating with the public how they can help in our mission.”

The first meeting will be in the second precinct, from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18. The location is the Southside Plaza Community Center at 4100 Hull Street Road.

The second meeting will be in the fourth precinct from 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 19. The location is the Richmond Police Training Academy, at 1202 W. Graham Road.

The third meeting is in the third precinct from 6 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 25. The location is First Baptist Church at 2709 Monument Ave.

The last meeting will be held in the first precinct from 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, April 27. The location is at St. John’s Church, at 2401 E. Broad St.

There have been 22 homicides in the city so far in 2017. The most recent occurred overnight, on April 13, when a VCU student was fatally shot in the Carver community.