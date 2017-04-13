Richmond radio legend Jim Minor dies at 73

RICHMOND, Va. – Central Virginia lost a man many consider to be a legend of Richmond radio.

Jim Minor died Thursday morning at Chippenham Hospital. He was 73 years old.

Minor was a fixture on local airwaves from the 1970’s until early 2000, spending part of that time as the host of the popular “Return to Forever” program on Radio One.

Minor worked alongside Richmond radio legends Kirby Carmichael, Ben Miles, Chocolate Chip, and Tom Mitchell.

After serving his time in the U.S. Army, Minor retuned to Richmond and worked at United States Postal Service.

In an effort to live out his dream on the radio, he enrolled at the Tony Sposia School of broadcasting. Minor left the Postal Service and got a job at WENZ AM radio as an announcer. He worked there until it folded. He then got a job at W.A.N.T. Richmond’s first black radio station as production director.

He then became best known for his work for his work with Radio One.

Minor was later inducted into the Richmond Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

He was also a mentor to many young broadcasters, including CBS 6’s own Antoinette Essa.

There is no word on funeral arrangements at this time.