× Easter Weekend Events: Easter On Parade, Dominion Family Easter at Maymont

RICHMOND, Va.–

Easter Events: April 15

Dominion Family Easter at Maymont, its spring time and one of Richmond’s family traditions, Saturday 10 am – 3 pm at the Carriage House Lawn, Easter The Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, ziplines, rock climbing wall, carriage rides and more. Activities include four egg hunts for different age groups, with a toy, prize or gift certificate inside the eggs. Egg hunts cost 2 tickets ($2 per ticket). The Easter Bunny will also be there, as well as live entertainment, bonnet making activities, zip lines, face painting, magic and puppet shows, and lots of Easter fun. Details http://www.maymont.org.

Petersburg Easter Egg Hunt

The Petersburg Community and the Petersburg Police and Fire Departments are hosting an Easter Egg hunt at the Petersburg Sports Complex, 100 Ballpark Road, Saturday at 12:00 noon. Give-A-Ways include over 100 bicycles and tricycles. There are 500 Easter Eggs and a Golden Egg with a special surprise inside. The group is giving away tickets to games such as Putt Putt that are within the Sports Complex.

April 15th

25th Annual RICHMOND RIDE with the Friends of the Richmond Mounted Squad, Saturday, check-in begins at 9 am and the ride departs at noon from Linwood Holton Elementary School, 1600 West Laburnum Avenue. The ride goes through the Northside of Richmond in the. For more information visit http://frmsvirginia.com/.

K-9 Heroes Day Saturday, featuring Pooch Pursuit, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Pole Green Park. A free community event with demonstrations, military and police officers and their K-9 partners and Canine friendly vendors. Hanover Hounds tracking demonstrations (Dogs required to remain on secure leash at all times) Fun activities and contests include Frosty Paws Eating Contest, Dog Gone Spring Egg Hunt, and the Pooch Pursuit 5K Run & 2K Walk. Visit hanoverparksrec.com or call 804-365-7150 for more information.

Dogwood Wine Festival, Saturday, 11 am – 6 pm, benefits Wine for Cures, a day of family friendly entertainment and local vendors from all over Virginia. The Dogwood Wine Festival will offer more than great wine. The festival brings together hundreds of Virginia’s best local businesses, artisans, wineries and craft breweries to help support cancer research. For more details visit http://wineforcures.com/dogwoodwinefestival/.

Easter on Parade April 16

Easter On Parade, Easter Sunday, 1-5 pm on Monument Avenue, the Parade is between Allen and Davis Avenues. Bonnets are preferred for the Pet Bonnet and People Bonnet Showcases at 3 pm & 4 pm on the Zayde R. Dotts main Stage at Allen Avenue, for details visit venturerichmond.com.

April 15 & 16

Easter Weekend with Peter Rabbit at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Saturday, & Sunday, 1-4 pm. Meet and pose with Peter Rabbit, Richmond concert Band performs on Saturday, make a spring hat in the children’s garden, have lunch in the garden cafe or stop by the garden shop and new this year Story Tree/Book, picnic baskets with a blanket, book and activity to use while at the garden, more details call 804-262-9887 or visit http://www.lewisginter.org. Also enjoy A Million Blooms.