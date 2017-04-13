Crews battling 2-alarm fire at Southside warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. — Crews are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in South Richmond Thursday afternoon.
Fire officials said the blaze broke out at a warehouse in the 800 block of Jeff Davis Highway.
An interior attack has begun, nothing further to report,” Richmond fire officials tweeted at 2:56 p.m.
That update was followed by news that the fire had been upgraded to second-alarm call.
