Win family 4-pack to ‘Dream Big’ at Science Museum of Virginia

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack to MacGillivray Freeman’s “Dream Big” opening this Saturday at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win!

We’ll post the randomly selected winner here and in the Facebook thread Friday. And you’ll have another chance to win next week!

04/12 Winner — ??????

04/19 Winner — ??????

About MacGillivray Freeman’s “Dream Big”

Celebrate engineering ingenuity and see innovation brought to life in the most unlikely places! Follow the inspirational stories of people who dared to dream, making the impossible possible with science, technology, engineering and mathematics. From the world’s tallest building to underwater robots and a solar car race across Australia, Dream Big reveals the hidden world behind ingenious inventions and iconic structures. Discover how today’s engineers are shaping our tomorrow and what drives these visionaries to create groundbreaking solutions that help us overcome life’s greatest challenges.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.