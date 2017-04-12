When we could see isolated shower, thunderstorm Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine this afternoon with the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s far northwest to the lower 50s in the metro. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s (60s near the coast). Lows Thursday night will drop into the 40s. Friday will feature variable clouds and highs in the lower 70s (low/mid 60s near the coast).

