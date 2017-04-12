Police investigating shooting on grounds of Henrico school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting on the grounds of Montrose Elementary School in eastern Henrico.

The school is located at 2820 Williamsburg Road near the Richmond International Airport.

Police confirm one victim was shot. They have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the severity of the victim’s injuries at this time.

Investigators said they are in the early stages of their investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can submit a news tip here.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.