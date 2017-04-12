× Jackson Ward restaurant space trades swine for fish

RICHMOND, Va. — Two doors down from where he serves up rice bowls and kimchi, a local restaurateur is unrolling another new venture.

Jay Ko, co-owner of neighboring Korean eatery JKogi, is opening sushi joint Fighting Fish at 317 N. Second St. in space once occupied by The Cultured Swine. The 28-seat restaurant is set to open Wednesday.

Ko, who is running Fighting Fish with fellow managing operator Billy Han, hopes to introduce a “modern version of sushi” to the up-and-coming neighborhood, with menu items that include sushi donuts and sushi burritos.

He’ll also offer Poke – a Hawaiian mainstay served with cubed fish shami over vegetables and rice – shrimp ceviche, tempura dishes and spicy tuna nachos.

“The entire menu was born about five weeks ago,” Ko said. “We tried to make a menu that is going to cater to everyone’s palate.”

The Fighting Fish’s storefront is owned by local businessman Michael Ng, who owns much of that block and co-owns JKogi. It became vacant earlier this year when Cultured Swine left for the Grindstone Community Kitchen on Kensington Avenue in the Museum District.

Click over to RichmondBizSense.com.