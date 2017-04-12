Fire destroys home in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A large fire destroyed a home in Spotsylvania County Tuesday night.

Fire officials said around 10:13 p.m. they received multiple phone calls from concerned neighbors reporting a house fire at a home in the 11800 block of Dudley Court.

Upon arrival at 10:19 p.m., crews found the home fully-engulfed in fire.

Because of the advanced development of the fire, and a partial roof collapse shortly after their arrival, crews conducted an aggressive exterior attack on the fire with hoselines and elevated streams from aerial ladders, while also conducting a defensive operation to protect adjacent homes from the flames,” said a Spotsylvania Fire, Rescue & EMS spokesperson.

Fire crews were able to confirm there were no occupants inside the home, although there was one injury reported to a neighbor.

Officials said the neighbor received a minor laceration while breaking windows in an attempt to locate anyone that may have been inside the home.

A Spotsylvania Fire spokesperson said the fire was brought under control in approximately 50 minutes from the time the 911 call was received.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials are reminding residents to check their smoke alarm batteries monthly, and change them when in the spring and fall when you change your clocks.