× Petersburg hires former Richmond city leader at center of email scandal

PETERSBURG, Va. – A former Richmond department director who was at the center of a 2016 city audit will now head the Department of Public Works for the City of Petersburg.

Emmanuel Adediran who headed the same position for the City of Richmond has been named the provisional director of public works for Petersburg.

In February, Adediran and three other City Hall leaders lost their jobs, in what mayor Levar Stoney said was a shakeup of city hall.

CONFIRMED: Controversial former head of Richmond DPW, will be provisional director of public works in Petersburg. @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) April 12, 2017

Last year a Richmond audit revealed Adediran, a member of former Mayor Dwight Jones’ church, used work email to send and receive messages related to church business. The audit concluded that Adediran spent time working on the construction of former Mayor Jones’ new church in Chesterfield, when he was supposed to be working for the city.

Emmanuel Adediran starts Monday in Petersburg. Here's a reminder of who he is https://t.co/IdJpyxQ84e @CBS6 — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) April 12, 2017

A Petersburg spokesperson confirmed Adediran will have an annual salary of $102,000, with no benefits. The spokesperson went on to say that the search is still on for a permanent replacement.

Adediran will start his new position Monday, April 17.