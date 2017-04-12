× Elderly driver injured after crashing into column at Hanover medical center

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a column at the Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville.

The hospital is located at 8260 Atlee Road.

Sgt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a column near Medical Office Building 2.

No actual buildings were struck during the accident.

The driver of the vehicle suffered an injury described as minor. No one else was injured in the crash.