5 suspects break into home near VCU

RICHMOND, Va – Police are searching for 5 suspects who broke into a home near VCU Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police responded to the home in the 1100 block of W. Grace Street just after 2 a.m.

Officials say the 5, one of which was armed, forced their way into the home after knocking on the front door.

Those suspects managed to steal the victims personal belongings before leaving.

Investigators say one suspect was a Latino male and a second suspect was a black male. All suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, average height and between the ages of 19 and 23.

Police have increased patrols in the area while they search for the suspects.