5 robbers forced their way into a Richmond home near VCU, overnight

RICHMOND, Va – Police are searching for five suspects who broke into a home near the Virginia Commonwealth University Monroe Park campus, early Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police responded to the home in the 1100 block of W. Grace Street just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said one of the five suspects was armed and the group forced their way into the home after knocking on the front door.

Those suspects managed to steal the victim’s personal belongings before leaving.

Investigators said one suspect was a Latino male and a second suspect was a black male. All suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, average height and between the ages of 19 and 23.

Police have increased patrols in the area while they search for the suspects.