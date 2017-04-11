× Two injured after RV drove off I-95 and down embankment

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. – Two people were transported to the hospital after a recreation vehicle towing a Chevy went down an embankment. The accident happened early Tuesday afternoon, in Prince George County, on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 46. This is near where the interstate splits off with Interstate 295.

The driver of the RV lost control and it went down the embankment, according to Virginia State Police Sergeant Steve Vick.

One victim was transported by medical helicopter and one by ground, Vick said.

Motorists can expect major delays as crews cleanup the scene. The north right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately two miles, at 2:20 p.m.