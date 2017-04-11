Police identify man killed after striking tree in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have released the identity of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Michael E. Davis, 56, of McKinney, Virginia.

State Police said Davis was killed when the car he was driving ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Route 654 (Rainey Creek Road) in Dinwiddie County.

“A 2003 Kia Spectra was travelling north on Route 654 when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected back left, running off the road and striking several trees ejecting the driver,” State Police Sergeant Stephan Vick said.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbeat, according to State Police.

Investigators say speed is being considered a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.