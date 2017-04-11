Man fighting for his life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond’s East End Tuesday night.

Police said at 8:48 p.m. they were called to the 1600 block of Rogers Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had been shot.

The male victim has been transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.