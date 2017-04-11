Let’s Get *Piggy With it!



RICHMOND, Va. – The Big Pig Project rolls out at Lunch.|SUPPER! on April 22nd, and Jessica Noll had a chance to get her hands dirty and help decorate the CBS 6 Pig with Artist Sonny Naylor from Naylor Finishes. Sonny unveiled the finished CBS 6 Pig, and shared the inspiration behind the design. Lunch.|SUPPER! presents the Big Pig Project Saturday, April 22nd from noon to 6 pm in Scott’s Addition at 1215 Summit Avenue. Admission is FREE but a five dollar donation is suggested. Virginia This Morning Hosts Bill Bevins and Jessica Noll will be emcee’s of the event. For more information you can visit www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/bigpig



