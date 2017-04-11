× Jefferson Hotel wraps up four-year renovation

RICHMOND, Va. — A five-star facelift four years in the making is getting its grand reveal at a downtown Richmond landmark.

The Jefferson Hotel has wrapped up a three-phase renovation that has been underway since 2013. The construction chutes that lined the building’s exterior walls are no more, marking an end to the project that refreshed the hotel’s common areas and reduced its room count while enlarging its floor plans.

The number of rooms was reduced from 262 to 181, allowing for expansions of about 500 square feet to each. The enlarged floor plans, including 15 suites, include entry foyers, dressing areas and new marbled bathrooms, with bathtubs, showers and vanity mirrors with TV screens within them.

The hotel also renovated common areas with new color palates, draperies, LED lighting and carpeting. The century-old rotunda ceiling was restored, and new furnishings were placed in the rotunda and palm court lobbies, as well as in the Lemaire restaurant.

