Police release name of 60-year-old driver who perished in March car fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – The Chesterfield County Police Department identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the 2100 block of Ruffin Mill Road at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Police said a 1994 Buick Lesabre was traveling east on Ruffin Mill Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a cement culvert and ditch. The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne, roll over multiple times, and catch on fire.

The driver of the vehicle, James S. Smith, 60, of the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street, died from his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates speed as a contributing factor. Police continue their investigation into this crash.

Ruffin Mill Road reopened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.