Hop Into Easter with these creative ideas

Green Bean Potato Salad
Ingredients:
• 2 lb. WF Red Potatoes, halved
• 1 lb. Green Beans, trimmed
• WF Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 1 tsp. Sea Salt
• 1 WF Organic Yellow Onion, sliced
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400°.
Toss potatoes, onions and green beans with olive oil and sea salt.
Arrange each vegetable in a single layer on its own baking sheet.
Cook, turning once, until potatoes and onions are golden and tender and beans are al dente (times will vary).
Remove veggies to a large platter to cool.
Chop onion and add to a large salad bowl along with green beans, potatoes and parsley.
Drizzle with dressing and toss. Refrigerate 25 minutes or overnight.
Toss again right before serving
• 1⁄2 cup chopped fresh Parsley
• 3⁄4 cup Virginia Brand Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
Orangelicious Cold-Brewed Coffee
Ingredients:
• 2quarts + 1 cup filtered water
Directions: This will be prepared ahead of time
1. Use a peeler to remove the zest (orange part of peel), reserving oranges for future use.
2. Combine zest with ground coffee and water in a large pitcher. Stir well to combine, cover and let sit at room temperature for 24 hours.
3. Pour coffee through a fine-mesh strainer lined with a coffee filter or paper towel; repeat several times to remove all grounds. Taste, adding ice water if necessary to reduce strength of brew.
4. Serve coffee black over ice in glasses garnished with orange zest or slices. Or add milk or cream.