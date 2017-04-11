Hop Into Easter with these creative ideas

RICHMOND, Va. – Easter is April 16th and our great friend of the show David Hicks from BJ’s Wholesale Club came by to share a few easy entertaining and cooking ideas you can make for your family and friends this Easter. For more information you can visit www.BJs.com

Green Bean Potato Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 lb. WF Red Potatoes, halved

• 1 lb. Green Beans, trimmed

• WF Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• 1 tsp. Sea Salt

• 1 WF Organic Yellow Onion, sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°.

Toss potatoes, onions and green beans with olive oil and sea salt.

Arrange each vegetable in a single layer on its own baking sheet.

Cook, turning once, until potatoes and onions are golden and tender and beans are al dente (times will vary).

Remove veggies to a large platter to cool.

Chop onion and add to a large salad bowl along with green beans, potatoes and parsley.

Drizzle with dressing and toss. Refrigerate 25 minutes or overnight.

Toss again right before serving

• 1⁄2 cup chopped fresh Parsley

• 3⁄4 cup Virginia Brand Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

Orangelicious Cold-Brewed Coffee

Ingredients: