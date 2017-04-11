*Hop Into Easter with these creative ideas

RICHMOND, Va.  – Easter is April 16th and our great friend of the show David Hicks from BJ’s Wholesale Club came by to share a few easy entertaining and cooking ideas you can make for your family and friends this Easter. For more information you can visit www.BJs.com

Green Bean Potato Salad

Ingredients:
• 2 lb. WF Red Potatoes, halved
• 1 lb. Green Beans, trimmed
• WF Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 1 tsp. Sea Salt
• 1 WF Organic Yellow Onion, sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°.
Toss potatoes, onions and green beans with olive oil and sea salt.
Arrange each vegetable in a single layer on its own baking sheet.
Cook, turning once, until potatoes and onions are golden and tender and beans are al dente (times will vary).
Remove veggies to a large platter to cool.

Chop onion and add to a large salad bowl along with green beans, potatoes and parsley.
Drizzle with dressing and toss. Refrigerate 25 minutes or overnight.
Toss again right before serving
• 1⁄2 cup chopped fresh Parsley
• 3⁄4 cup Virginia Brand Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette

Orangelicious Cold-Brewed Coffee

Ingredients:

• Zest of 2 WF Navel Oranges
 • 2 packed cups WF Columbian Ground Coffee
• 2quarts + 1 cup filtered water
 • Ice

Directions: This will be prepared ahead of time
1.    Use a peeler to remove the zest (orange part of peel), reserving oranges for future use.
2.    Combine zest with ground coffee and water in a large pitcher. Stir well to combine, cover and let sit at room  temperature for 24 hours.
3.    Pour coffee through a fine-mesh strainer lined with a coffee filter or paper towel; repeat several times to remove all  grounds. Taste, adding ice water if necessary to reduce strength of brew.
4.    Serve coffee black over ice in glasses garnished with orange zest or slices. Or add milk or cream.  

 