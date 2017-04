× Chase reaches 100mph on Broad St

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Police arrested a driver involved in a chase along Broad Street Monday night.

Officials say the chase began around 11:35pm when officers attempted to pull the driver over for reckless driving. The driver did not stop and instead accelerated at times to 100 mph.

The chase eventually ended on Broad St near Short Pump Towne Center where officers arrested the driver.