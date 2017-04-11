× Ashland pizza shop adds Midlothian location

RICHMOND, Va. — Two months after firing up the first location of her pizza place in Ashland, a local restaurateur is preparing to dish out another helping in Midlothian.

Karen Verdisco is set to open her second Pie Hole Pizza eatery in 2,300 square feet at the Village at Swift Creek Shopping Center at 13249 Rittenhouse Drive this summer.

The new Pie Hole would be Verdisco’s third restaurant in the Richmond area, following the original Pie Hole, which opened in Ashland in February, and Brew in Chester.

Much like its Ashland outpost, the future Midlothian Pie Hole location will focus on Neapolitan-style pizza, cooking pies at 900 degrees for 65 to 70 seconds in a custom brick oven made in Italy, Verdisco said.

The menu also will include salads, appetizers, craft beers and wine.

“We may introduce a couple of different items in Midlothian,” Verdisco said. “But for the most part, what we have at our location in Ashland is what we plan to serve in Midlothian.”

Maintaining her long-standing business relationship with Richmond-based Gelati Celesti, Verdisco said Pie Hole will serve the company’s ice cream at the Midlothian location. She said the eatery also will serve dessert pizzas that include its Nutella pizza, which is topped with strawberries and cinnamon sugar.

Continue on RichmondBizSense.com.