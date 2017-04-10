Sunday’s episode of Elementary to air on April 16

Sunday’s episode of “Elementary” was preempted because of Masters coverage on CBS.

As a result, WTVR CBS 6 will air the episode, that was supposed to air last night, Sunday, April 16 after the “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees.”

The episode will air at 10:00 p.m. on CBS 6.

Here’s a brief recap of Sunday’s episode titled “High Heat:” Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of a man Sherlock considered one of New York’s worst private investigators. Also, Holmes stews over being beaten by Shinwell, so he decides to take out his aggression by dismantling a local organization of private investigators.