Making Sure These “Girls Count”

RICHMOND, Va – Angela Patton, CEO of “Girls for a Change” and Founder of “Camp Diva” made a return visit to our LIVE Show to talk about a new program she is offering that will keep your daughters or granddaughters learning and engaged in an educational setting. The core curriculum will have a special focus on STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. The “Camp Diva” Leadership Academy is hosting an open house Saturday, April 29th from 1pm to 2pm at the Richmond Public Library 101 E. East Franklin Street. For more information you can visit http://www.girlsforachange.org/