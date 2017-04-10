Lace Up Your Sneakers for The ASK 5k & Fun Walk

RICHMOND, Va – Assistance, support and kindness are the three pillars of a foundation in our community working with children receiving cancer treatment at VCU’s Children’s Hospital. Amy Godkin, Executive Director of “Ask Childhood Cancer Foundation” and 11 year old Aida joined us on the show to talk about the 12th annual Ask 5k & Fun Walk. The 5k and Fun Walk will be Saturday, April 22nd with the race starting at 10am at the Diamond – 3001 North Boulevard in Richmond. It’s $35 for adults to register and $20 for young people 5 to 17 years old. For more information please visit www.ASKwalk.org