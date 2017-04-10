× Help Richmond Animal Care and Control get $1 per Facebook like

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week and locally, on Monday, that translated into doughnuts.

But hopefully it will also translate into thumbs up – 5,000 of them to be exact– because Richmond Animal Care and Control can earn $1 for each Facebook like they get this week.

“We have a donor I approached about it,” said Christie Chipps Peters, Director at Richmond Animal Care and Control, who had been driving around since 8:30 a.m. dropping off Sugar Shack doughnuts to surrounding animal control offices.

The cap is $5,000 and Chipps Peters said the funds will go directly into their established Richmond Animal Welfare Foundation, which funds critical emergency care.

“It is such a blessing to not worry about a cost when our officers are picking up an animal,” Chipps Peters said. “That fund allows us to continue to provide quality care and quick emergency care.”

The open admission shelter was recently applauded by Mayor Levar Stoney, for their significant increase to save rate and adoption numbers. The save rate is the percentage between the number of animals that came to the shelter versus the ones left alive.

RACC has an 89-percent save rate, whereas the average across the country is between 50 and 60 percent. In 2016, the shelter took in and cared for 3,253 animals.

The save rate has increased in three years from 64 to 89 percent and adoption numbers have more than doubled under the direction of Chipps Peters.

She attributed the success, in part, to a robust foster program and to the Richmond Animal Welfare Foundation, which paid for the treatment of 393 animals in 2016.

You can find RACC on Facebook, here.