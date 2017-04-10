× Gunfire injures multiple victims at California elementary school, officials confirm

SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. — Two adults were found dead inside a classroom at Northpark Elementary in San Bernardino County, on Monday, April 10, officials confirmed.

Multiple gunshot victims were located following a report of a possible active shooter, officials initially said.

The San Bernardino County Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said he believed the situation was a murder-suicide. He added that two students have been transported to the hospital.

“We believe the suspect is down and there’s no further threat,” Burguan said.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place until further notice amid the report of an active shooter at the elementary school, which is located a few blocks from campus, according to the college.

Students at the school were be transported to Cajon High School for safety, the police chief said online.

This is a developing story. San Bernardino City Unified School District will release a statement shortly.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017