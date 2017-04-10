Flying Squirrel fans get free hot dogs and Cracker Jacks on opening day

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are back at the Diamond, so for opening day last week, CBS 6 wanted to do something special for their loyal fans.

“Since baseball season has started, what is better than watching a game with a hot dog and Cracker Jacks?” Lane Casadonte asked. Lane, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, handed out the free goodies for the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

Lane, with a little help from CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns and traffic reporter Raymond Hawkes, passed out dozens of hot dogs and Cracker Jacks to Squirrels fans who worked up quite an appetite.

“Would you like a hot dog?” he asked.

“Nobody’s in line for a hot dog? You are? Here’s a hot dog!” said Lane to one fan.

It didn’t take long to find some hungry fans who wanted some of the ballpark favorites.

“My bin is empty just like that. Their box is empty. That was very easy,” said Lane. “The Flying Squirrels are going to have a great season and you never know when one of us from Channel 6 is going to go around and give stuff out.”