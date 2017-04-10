Find the path for your next career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - If you are considering going back to school, but are unsure about what field of study to pursue, the experts at Bryant & Stratton College can help set you on the right path. Campus Director Beth Murphy was back in the Virginia This Morning studio to walk us through the different resources and degree programs available to students. The Career LifePrep Open House takes place on Saturday, April 15th from 10 am to 1 pm. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.BryantStratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}