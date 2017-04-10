Family-friendly events raise money for homeless pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several events raised money for homeless animals in Central Virginia over the weekend.

Hardywood BARK & Brew Fest

The free Hardywood BARK & Brew Fest featured live music, dog-centric vendors, a pup kissing and photo booth as well as live music and tons of food.

BARK, also know as Bandits Adoption and Rescue of K-9s, is a non-profit group that rescues dogs and then makes makes sure they are ready and healthy for adoption.

Rex, a dog that was shot in the leg, will be one of the many animals who benefited from the event.

"One of our missions, no matter what, we want to give all of our dogs the best possible chance of life after they are adopted," said BARK's Bob Adams. "So we are having a surgery done and its going to be a pretty expensive medical procedure. and he will be in great shape once its done in a few weeks."

Some of the event's beer and food sales were donated to the organization.

Bow Wow Meow Luau

There was another event for animal lovers at another brewery Sunday.

The pups spotted at The Bow Wow Meow Luau at Strangeways Brewing seemed to enjoy the tropical-themed party.

There was a DJ, games for the kids and a best Hawaiian costume contest for the animals.

Richmond Animal Care and Control organizers said the event's goal was to raise money and awareness about homeless pets.

A few animals ready for adoption were out at the event. If you are interested in adopting a pup or kitty, visit their shelter on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Pet Expo

The Henrico Humane Society’s annual Pet Expo took place Saturday at Richmond International Raceway Complex.

The event featured contests, races, pet massages, pet portraits and a parade of adoptable pets. Some of those animals found their forever homes, soo.

The money raised from the volunteer-organized event benefits sick animals.

“We spend tens of thousands of dollars every year," Melissa Golden with the Henrico Humane Society said. "Most of the animals that come to us are healthy, but some of them are abused or neglected and need some additional medical care. And our adoption fees and donations just can’t cover it, so that is why we have fundraisers like this to close that gap.”

The event was emceed by WTVR CBS 6's Greg McQuade.

The organization found forever homes for 475 dogs and cats in 2016.