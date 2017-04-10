Chesterfield Police pulls new body cameras from service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The Chesterfield County Police Department has pulled their new body cameras from service due to overheating concerns.

Last week the department announced they would be using Axon Flex 2 cameras.

CBS 6 has confirmed those cameras have been pulled from service after the department noticed them overheating during training last Friday, April 7.

The department doesn't know how many cameras are affected, so they have stopped issuing them for the time being, according to Chesterfield police Capt. G.L. Netherland.

Netherland said the department did trail runs with different cameras before choosing the Axon cameras for full time deployment.

The Chesterfield Police Department is now working with Axon to figure out a solution.

Axon sent CBS 6 a statement saying they are investigating the reported incident where “an officer's Axon Flex 2 cable was hot to the touch.”

The company said they were onsite with the police department immediately and did an extensive analysis of the cameras and cables.

“Our engineers determined the issue was a random problem with a specific batch of wires that did not meet our specifications,” Exon said in a statement. “We also confirmed that the camera and battery, which went through extensive quality validation, functioned properly and were not impacted by this cable issue.”

The company said they are now identifying their customers with wires from the specific batch that overheated.

They went on to say they are in the process of replacing all of their cables.