Chesterfield man dragged under tractor

CHESTER, Va. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, a Chester man was involved in a tractor incident, authorities confirmed.

The man was dragged under the tractor, and caught underneath, Lieutenant Jason Elmore said.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, Lt. Elmore said.

Elmore would only comment that there had been a “tractor incident,” and could not release any more details at the time.

The incident occurred in the 700-block of Old Bermuda Hundred Road, in Chester.

