Teen helps rescue crew save Chesterfield man stuck under tractor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. -- Just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, a nearly 80-year-old Chester man was involved in a tractor incident, authorities confirmed.

The man was dragged under the tractor, and caught underneath, Lieutenant Jason Elmore said. The incident occurred in the 700-block of Old Bermuda Hundred Road, in Chester.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, Lt. Elmore said.

Marks at his house show how far the man was dragged when the tractor shifted into gear and took off with him pinned underneath.

Teenager Hunter Hudson said his family heard the man screaming for help.

"This was on top of his chest and this hook covered in dirt was in his leg and he was saying he couldn't breathe," Hudson said.

The 16-year-old just happened to be at home Monday afternoon because of spring break.

Hudson said a piece of the tractor had lodged itself in the victim's leg and that without hesitating he stepped in to help emergency crews lift the piece of machinery off the man.

"Once we picked it up someone asked him if he could breathe and he could, then said his right leg was numb," Hudson said.

He also said the victim was conscious and speaking as he was rushed away to the hospital with a serious leg injury.