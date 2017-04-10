Veteran’s group hands out 14 more adaptive bikes to kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fourteen more children went home with a brand new adaptive bicycle thanks to the non-profit REACHcycles.

Army veteran James Howard was inspired to start REACHcycles after he received a similar bike several months after a swimming accident that left him paralyzed.

Family members said they were overjoyed and grateful for the gift.

Brian Greenhaw, whose daughter Delia has cerebral palsy, said the custom tricycle she received will help her in countless ways.

"We will defiantly remember this always and we are going to find ways to reach back out and help others as well," Greenhaw said. "It's just a very amazing thing."

Dominion Power, along with Miracles in Motion, partnered with REACHcycles to create the bikes.

Organizers said they are always raising money because each bike can cost between $400-$1200. Click here if you would like to make a donation.