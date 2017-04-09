Oil slick on James River closes Dutch Gap boat landing

CHESTER, Va. — An oil slick on the James River closed the boat landing at Dutch Gap in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore said crews received a call about a sheen on the river at 4:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they spotted a slick of motor oil that appeared about 30 yards from the shore and stretched about 100 to 150 yards down the river.

As a result, hazmat and fire crews as well the Coast Guard and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries responded to the scene.

While the spill shutdown the boat landing, officials said vessels returning from the river were able to come ashore.

Chesterfield police and fire marshals are investigating the the source of the spill

