Driver seriously injured in Prince Edward County accident

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — State Police are investigating a two-vehicle accident where at least one driver was seriously injured Sunday morning.

Troopers responded to the 2300 block of Meherrin Road just after 8:30 a.m. The crash involved a Ford Bronco and a Ford Taurus. Police say at least one driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.